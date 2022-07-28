Top North Dakota Senate Democrat calls for governor to initiate probe of AG issues

North Dakota's top Senate Democrat is calling on the governor and attorney general to initiate an investigation into a $1.8 million construction cost overrun of a building the latter's predecessor leased in south Bismarck.

Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckman, D-New Rockford, on Thursday urged Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Drew Wrigley "to initiate a complete investigation into the matter of the leasing, immediately, and of the overrun."

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki told the Tribune that action by the governor is unnecessary given other ongoing examinations of the matter.

The issue was one of several concerns Heckaman and Sen. Tracy Potter, D-Bismarck, raised at a press conference regarding the cost overrun and the deletion of the email accounts of late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his former deputy, Troy Seibel, who resigned in March as Wrigley, appointed in February, sought to appoint his own No. 2.

Wrigley in June disclosed the cost overrun, which predates his tenure, to the Legislature's Budget Section, which then tasked two legislative interim committees to probe the problem. The state auditor is assisting one of the committees.

The deleted email accounts came to light as the attorney general's office was fulfilling an open records request from the Tribune related to the cost overrun. Emails show Stenehjem's spokeswoman, Liz Brocker, directed the deletion of his email account the day after his Jan. 28 death due to cardiac arrest to preclude records requests. She directed the deletion of Seibel's account after he resigned, the emails show.

Retiring Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, and Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart have called for an investigation into the deletions.

Wrigley said his office has conducted a thorough investigation with “lots of eyes” looking into it, including attorneys who are some of the “finest subject matter experts in the state.” He said his office has concluded that there was no illegal conduct that would merit criminal prosecution.

Heckaman also called for "an audit for the lease and the overrun of the AG's actions," among her concerns.

The Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committee this month voted to direct State Auditor Josh Gallion to work with the Attorney General's Office to gather and review documentation and other information related to the lease agreement and remodeling and construction of the building, and report back in September.

Nowatzki said, "The governor fully supports that request, and any similar request from the governor would be redundant."