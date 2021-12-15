Top North Dakota lawmaker Wardner to retire; Keiser also won't seek reelection

The North Dakota Senate majority leader won’t seek another term next year, capping his 30-year career in the Legislature, and opening up a top job.

Sen. Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, announced Wednesday that he won’t run in 2022 for the Dickinson-area District 37 seat. The retired teacher and coach said he made the decision in 2018 that his reelection bid that year would be his last.

"While this is a bittersweet day for me, I am proud of the many goals I have accomplished," Wardner said. "I have worked hard to help improve the quality of life for all North Dakotans, and I have fought tirelessly for conservative values."

Wardner announced his decision the same day that longtime Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, also disclosed he won't seek reelection next year. Keiser has served in the Legislature almost as long as Wardner but has battled health problems in recent years.

Senate Republicans are expected to elect a new leader to succeed Wardner after the 2022 election.

Wardner, 79, entered the Legislature in 1990, when he won a House seat. In 1998, he won a Senate seat. He was reelected in 2018 with 81% of the vote over his Democratic-NPL opponent.

In the Senate he has served on the Senate Appropriations Committee and chaired the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee.

In 2011, Senate Majority Leader Bob Stenehjem, R-Bismarck, died in a single-vehicle crash while on a fishing trip in Alaska. Senate Republicans that fall elected Wardner as the majority leader. He has served since, one of the longest leaderships in state history.

"This has not always been an easy job, but I have been honored to do it," Wardner said. "As I pass the torch, my greatest hope is we can come together as a party and as a state to focus on our shared needs and common goals."

His time as leader coincided with the longest-ever legislative session, in 2013, when lawmakers used all 80 days allowed by the state constitution to write new laws and budgets.

In 2015, Wardner helped guide the $1.1 billion “surge bill” with a focus on fast-tracked infrastructure projects in western counties impacted by the Bakken oil boom.

In 2019, he helped lead the “Operation Prairie Dog” infrastructure bill to fund projects around the state with oil tax revenue. The bill's name was inspired by the industrious, digging rodent.

Wardner also helped write legislation establishing the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library near Medora, Gov. Doug Burgum's biggest push in the 2019 Legislature.

In 2020, Senate Republicans reached their largest majority in 50 years, holding 40 of 47 seats, a number that surprised even Wardner.

Since last year, he has helped lead decisions on how to spend billions of dollars of federal coronavirus aid, whether serving on the governor-led, six-member Emergency Commission or as leader guiding this year's regular and special legislative sessions.

Wardner also leads a panel of top lawmakers that ramped up the Legislature’s livestreaming technology last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move initially was a two-room pilot project, but with $2.64 million of federal coronavirus aid, the panel wired up enough rooms to livestream all committee meetings and floor sessions of the Legislature.

Wardner is the third senator to announce retirement next year. Sens. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, and Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, said last month they won't run again in 2022, each citing an erosion of civility in the Legislature.

Separately on Wednesday, Keiser announced he won't seek another term next year. He was first elected in 1992.

"Words alone cannot express what a privilege it has been to serve our state and the wonderful people of District 47 from 1993 to the present," Keiser said in a statement. "I’d also like to recognize the fine work that Rep. Larry Klemin and Sen. Mike Dwyer have done for the citizens of District 47."

Keiser chaired the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee from 2003-19.

In 2019, he disclosed his diagnosis of Lou Gehrig's disease, a nervous system disease that weakens muscles.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.