Top North Dakota GOP lawmaker, Democratic-NPL leader call for Stenehjem email probe

A top North Dakota Republican lawmaker and the leader of the Democratic-NPL Party are urging an investigation into the deletions of the email accounts of late Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his former deputy earlier this year.

Their calls Tuesday followed the resignation Friday of Stenehjem's longtime assistant, Liz Brocker, after records yielded in a request from the Tribune detailed her actions directing the email accounts be deleted, including Stenehjem's the day after his death so "no one has an opportunity to make an Open Record request for his emails."

Late North Dakota attorney general's assistant resigns after emails wiped

New Attorney General Drew Wrigley has said he's seen no evidence of "nefarious intent" in the accounts' deletions, and that he considers the matter closed.

Retiring Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said, "If you have the same agency investigate themselves, even if they're 100% correct, people are going to doubt it."

He said he's not sure how an independent investigation would be organized.

"Personally I don't know if there was a crime, but it's sure a lot of people feel that way, and I think you want the facts, you want to get the facts so that we know exactly what the issue is," Wardner said. "Until somebody gets the facts out, there's going to be all kinds of innuendos, I guess, that are going to be prevalent."

Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart on Tuesday said Wrigley, a Republican, must retain an outside firm to attempt to recover deleted files and locate any deleted correspondence still accessible on other email accounts, as well as investigate "what if anything, the former AG and top deputy were hoping to shield from the public."

GOP Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Wrigley in February to fill the remaining months of Stenehjem's term. Stenehjem, 68, died Jan. 28 due to cardiac arrest. Wrigley must win election over Democrat Tim Lamb in November to continue serving beyond 2022.

Wrigley has said the email accounts are "unretrievable." 

Hart said Wrigley should refer his findings about the deleted email accounts to the Burleigh County State's Attorney's Office "for criminal investigation and possible charges."

He also called for Brocker and former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel, who resigned in March as Wrigley intended to appoint his own deputy, to "testify before relevant interim legislative committees."

Brocker said Seibel approved of deleting Stenehjem's email account. Seibel has told the Tribune he doesn't recall a conversation about Stenehjem's account, and that he had no control over how his own email account was handled after he resigned.

Hart in a statement said, “These are people that know better. They knew what they were doing, and they did it anyway. What else is being covered up?”

Brocker worked for the office for 21 years. She did not immediately respond to a phone message left Tuesday with a number believed to be hers.

Seibel did not immediately respond to a phone message Tuesday.

Former official disputes North Dakota attorney general's telling of building cost overrun; state auditor to review

Two legislative committees already are probing a $1.8 million construction cost overrun for a leased building in south Bismarck that sparked the Tribune's records request to the Attorney General's Office. The cost overrun predates Wrigley's tenure.

Wrigley and a media attorney have said they don't think Brocker did anything criminally wrong.

Wrigley previously said he "saw no evidence of what I would call a bad intent or a nefarious intent" in the accounts' deletion. He also said he saw "no indication of anything that would lead me to conclude that there would need to be an outside criminal investigation."

He said his office evaluated "intent elements," and saw nothing to warrant potential criminal charges. He also said "this matter is closed from what we know right now."

State law makes it a felony for a public servant with custody of government records to "knowingly, without lawful authority," destroy, conceal, remove or otherwise impair the verity or availability of a government record. The offense is a misdemeanor for anybody else. 

North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald on Monday said, "The key in that is going to be with 'without lawful authority.'"

Only emails pertaining to state business are public records, he said, and copies of deleted emails might still exist with the senders and recipients. 

The longtime media attorney said he views Brocker's actions as "an overzealousness and maybe overprotectiveness," not an "attempt to hide anything."

Democrats hold 21 of 141 seats in the Legislature and last won a statewide election in 2012. 

+3 
Patrick Hart

Hart

 Mike McCleary
+3 
Wrigley sworn in

Attorney General Drew Wrigley

 Tom Stromme

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

