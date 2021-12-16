Top Democrat leaving North Dakota Senate next year due to redistricting

Both sides of the aisle in the North Dakota Senate will see new leadership after next year.

Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, will not be back due to redistricting and her term ending in 2022.

Her area of Eddy County in District 23 was reapportioned to District 14. Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, was reelected for that district last year.

The population change in District 14 from redistricting -- done every 10 years using census data -- was not enough to trigger an election for the district's seats.

Longtime Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, also is not running next year, a decision he announced Wednesday.

Senate Republicans and Democrats are expected to elect their new leaders after the 2022 election, when 32 of 47 Senate seats are on the ballot.

Heckaman and her husband, Dewey, will be moving to Dickinson after her term is up. They have family in Bowman, Dickinson and Watford City.

She said she is committed to representing her district until that time comes, with important rural issues in front of interim legislative committees.

"The people of District 23 elected me, and I'm going to finish up my term for them," Heckaman said.

The retired teacher was first elected in 2006; she won her last term in 2018 with 54% of the vote. She was the 2016 Democratic-NPL nominee for lieutenant governor.

Heckaman said her accomplishments have hopefully been being "a collaborator and building consensus across the aisle, but also supporting the issues that rural districts across the state have," such as agriculture, transportation, education and health care.

Senate Democrats elected her as leader in 2016. She led the caucus through three legislative sessions and this fall's special session.

Democrats last controlled the Senate in 1994, and in 2020 they dwindled to their smallest minority in 50 years, holding seven seats.

While serving as minority leader in the 2021 Legislature, Heckaman also worked on the Senate Appropriations Committee as one of two Democrats.

She said she hopes to become involved in the Dickinson community and plans to first join a church. Her family also will be closer to a Beach-area farm they own.

Her new home will be in the same town as Wardner, her Republican colleague.

Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, the assistant minority leader, will not be running next year, citing an eroding civility in the Legislature.

The two-term senator called Heckaman "one of the most genuinely kind, respectful, and honest people I will ever know.

"To her core, she sees the good in, and affords trust and kindness to, everyone she encounters, whether a legislative colleague of either party, a member of the public or a friend," Oban said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.