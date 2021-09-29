Theodore Roosevelt National Park chief named to senior job

The superintendent of Theodore Roosevelt National Park is moving on to a National Park Service senior leadership role this fall, helping to oversee sites in 13 states.
Wendy Ross will begin in late November as a deputy director for three Interior Department regions in the Midwest.
She began her service at Theodore Roosevelt National Park as acting superintendent in 2014, and took over the role permanently in 2015. The park's three units in western North Dakota preserve the Badlands in the area where the 26th president hunted and ranched as a young man in the 1880s.
“I look forward to expanding my current role to support the incredible staff, superior programs, and unique parks that make this region unparalleled in the National Park Service,” Ross said in a statement. “It is a privilege to continue serving the public and the parks in this way.”
Regional Director Bert Frost announced her appointment on Tuesday. She will be part of a team overseeing 58 national park units, eight national heritage areas and three national trails in 13 states.
“Wendy is an outstanding leader with broad experience gained through serving in a variety of National Park Service positions,” Frost said in a statement. “I look forward to working with her in this new capacity. Wendy has a proven track record of problem solving, and a comprehensive understanding of park operations and regional programs that will serve her well in her new position.”
In her 29-year career, Ross has previously served as management assistant at Glacier National Park in Montana and as superintendent at Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site near Stanton. Her father also served as superintendent of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, which saw 551,303 visitors last year.
Ross' tenure at North Dakota's top tourist destination has seen a number of notable events, including a 5,000-acre wildfire that burned in and around the park's North Unit for days last April amid terrible drought.
Beginning in 2019, several road failures along the park's South Unit scenic loop drive led to the closure of 5 miles of road. Repairs are planned with $39 million in federal money, to begin next spring.
The park closed for several weeks in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, for health and safety amid more visitation than the park's small staff could handle, and to prepare for summer.
In the Park Service centennial year of 2016, Theodore Roosevelt saw 753,880 visitors, the most in nearly 40 years.
Earlier the same year, the New York Times named the park as No. 5 on its list of "52 Places to Go in 2016." The U.S. Mint that year also released a quarter with a design commemorating the park.
The park's South Unit, along Interstate 94 at Medora, drew record traffic counts in July and August, of 27,999 and 24,430, respectively, according to Acting Deputy Superintendent Maureen McGee-Ballinger.
The park through August has logged more than 604,000 visitors this year.
Ross helped lead visits of former U.S. Interior Secretaries Ryan Zinke and David Bernhardt to the park's South Unit in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Zinke toured the historic Peaceful Valley Ranch site, revamped this year in a $5.5 million project. Bernhardt visited the road failure near Badlands Overlook and viewed sites for the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library near Medora. Interior Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau visited the South Unit in August.
The park in recent years has also been the subject of opposition to the planned Davis Refinery, which is set to go up 3 miles from the park's boundary. Opponents say the project will disrupt the park's scenic views and visitors' experiences.
The Park Service will be searching for a new Theodore Roosevelt superintendent. Information will be posted later at usajobs.gov.
