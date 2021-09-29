Theodore Roosevelt National Park chief named to senior job

In her 29-year career, Ross has previously served as management assistant at Glacier National Park in Montana and as superintendent at Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site near Stanton. Her father also served as superintendent of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, which saw 551,303 visitors last year.

Ross' tenure at North Dakota's top tourist destination has seen a number of notable events, including a 5,000-acre wildfire that burned in and around the park's North Unit for days last April amid terrible drought.

Beginning in 2019, several road failures along the park's South Unit scenic loop drive led to the closure of 5 miles of road. Repairs are planned with $39 million in federal money, to begin next spring.

The park closed for several weeks in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, for health and safety amid more visitation than the park's small staff could handle, and to prepare for summer.

In the Park Service centennial year of 2016, Theodore Roosevelt saw 753,880 visitors, the most in nearly 40 years.

Earlier the same year, the New York Times named the park as No. 5 on its list of "52 Places to Go in 2016." The U.S. Mint that year also released a quarter with a design commemorating the park.