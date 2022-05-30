Telework a factor in state agency space needs study; some Capitol employees still working from home

A number of North Dakota's state employees had to work from home when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Some still are even as COVID-19 recedes, and it's unclear how long that might continue.

"We have not provided any direction to agencies, that they should have a certain percentage of their workforce teleworking, or things like that," state Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette told Prairie Public. He said each state agency is making its own decisions.

"Obviously, Corrections has to have a different model than attorneys, or auditors, or accountants," Morrissette said. "There are people within OMB, facility management folks, who need to be here on site. The print shop folks have to be on site. For other positions, the telecommuting works fine."

OMB is working with a consultant to look at each state agency’s space needs, and telework is a part of that.

"We really don't have a good inside view of that," Morrissette said. "We know how much space is allocated to each agency. We know how many FTEs they have, but we don't know how many are working on site."

FTE stands for full-time-equivalent workers.

Morrissette said his agency will try to identify opportunities for space.

"As a result of telework, we may find some efficiencies and cost-savings," he said. "If there is space freed up here, agencies that currently lease space off-site can bring those folks back, and can save that expenditure."

OMB plans to make a presentation on the matter to a Legislative interim committee in September.

