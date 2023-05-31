Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An outdoor recreation tech startup received a $600,000 state loan to set up operations in North Dakota after already committing to move to Fargo with a $1.25 million investment in the company from a new state investment program.

A former state lawmaker calls the $1.85 million a "giveaway" to a business that likely would have come to North Dakota anyway.

LandTrust's CEO says it wouldn't be establishing corporate offices or hiring in North Dakota without the investment.

LandTrust, an "online land sharing marketplace" that enables outdoors enthusiasts to use private land for recreation such as hunting, received $1.25 million as the first investment from Wonder Fund North Dakota, led by "Shark Tank" entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary.

The Wonder Fund's $45 million comes from The U.S. Treasury Department's State Small Business Credit Initiative.

The $1.25 million investment in March came with a commitment from LandTrust to establish a base in Fargo as the company expands in the Midwest, according to the state Commerce Department.

Fargo office

Subsequently in April, LandTrust received a $600,000 loan from the North Dakota Development Fund to set up operations in North Dakota.

Commerce officials stand by their process of approving LandTrust for the $600,000.

"The NDDF staff conducts due diligence on companies that apply to the North Dakota Development Fund," Commerce Head of Investments and Innovation Shayden Akason said in an email statement to the Tribune.

LandTrust pitched to the fund board, which meets once a month, in April 2022, according to Akason.

"The $600,000 to LandTrust is in the form of a multiple advance term loan and was contingent on several factors including establishing a ND office, hiring ND employees and the company raising equity. The NDDF funds can only be used for working capital in ND," Akason said.

Akason and LandTrust founder and CEO Nic De Castro confirmed LandTrust will have to pay back the loan. Akason declined to provide terms of the loan, citing state law dealing with "confidentiality of trade secret, proprietary, commercial, financial and research information."

LandTrust's first North Dakota employee, a landowner success manager, started in April in Fargo, according to De Castro.

The company is working on hiring two more employees, and will be looking for more dedicated office space, he said. LandTrust is hiring for a landowner onboarding specialist and another customer success associate in Fargo in the coming month.

The company recently began a direct mail campaign, with "tens of thousands of acres in the process of signing up," De Castro said. At least two farm listings, near Glen Ullin and Woodworth, have already gone up.

'Corporate welfare?'

Former state Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, sees the situation as a "wonderful example" of what he calls corporate welfare, where "the Republican Party goes completely against what it claims to be about."

"The way politicians work with these types of schemes is because it's not their own money, they're not looking for the same type of return, the same type of reward," said Becker, who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate last year as an independent after a decade in the state House.

He scrutinizes Commerce's claim that "initial direct and indirect financial projections of LandTrust operations in North Dakota for 2023 is between $1.2 million to $1.5 million growing to $20 million to $22 million by 2027."

"Politicians effectively are just drunk on their own self-confidence on what they're doing with taxpayer dollars," said Becker, who called LandTrust "a great idea" and "brilliant, but they're not the only (company)."

"There is nothing that is going to occur after the $1.25 million or the $600,000 that wouldn't have occurred anyway, so this money is just a giveaway, and they would have come to North Dakota no matter what," he said.

De Castro told the Tribune, "We would not be establishing corporate offices or hiring in ND without the investment," when asked if the company would still be coming to the state without the $1.85 million it has received from the Wonder Fund and Development Fund.

He also said the $600,000 for setting up operations in North Dakota was "contingent upon establishing an office and hiring employees in North Dakota. We started the process with the North Dakota Development Fund before we met the O'Leary team but they both closed fairly concurrently."

Becker attributes the situation to Gov. Doug Burgum and the Republican-led Legislature being "very fond of corporate welfare."

"Frankly, it never pans out the way they say because they've bought into this idea of this indirect return on investment. It's so foolish, it's phenomenal," Becker said.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki declined to respond to Becker's comments.

Becker said O'Leary's Wonder Fund role "screams red flags everywhere" after his involvement as a shareholder in Bitzero, a cryptocurrency mining company establishing itself in North Dakota.

"What he found is a government that was more than happy to dole out money, taxpayer money to private business, and he was going to take advantage of it because he's not stupid," said Becker, adding that O'Leary's Wonder Fund role "screams of nepotism."

O'Leary -- whose firm was the only applicant to manage the Wonder Fund, and applied at Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen's invitation -- has said he admires North Dakota for its stable tax policies compared to other states. Teigen said he invited others to apply, and the state provided ample opportunity for companies to do so.

Former state Treasurer Kelly Schmidt has wondered how O'Leary Ventures was the only applicant, and what results the Wonder Fund will show for North Dakotans.

O'Leary told the Tribune the Wonder Fund has "a lot of deals, a lot of interest, and we think this fund ... is going to be very successful."