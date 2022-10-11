 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tax return extension deadline nears

Taxpayers who filed for an extension earlier this year are facing a Monday deadline.

Taxpayers who were granted a federal extension can file their state returns without penalty through Oct. 17, according to Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus. They can file electronically, or with a paper return. Paper filers must have their return postmarked by Oct. 17, or they may drop it off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the tax commissioner's office in the state Capitol.

Taxpayers who did not pay in full by April 18 are charged interest on the unpaid balance. Penalties will apply if a taxpayer does not file by Monday. 

People may call 701-328-1247 to ask questions regarding a state return or to schedule an appointment for assistance in filing a return. For more information, go to www.tax.nd.gov.

Brian Kroshus

Brian Kroshus

 PROVIDED
