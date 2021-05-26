Tax filing deadline extension benefits thousands of North Dakotans

Most North Dakotans filed their state and federal income tax returns by the normal deadline of April 15, but thousands took advantage of an extension provided due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you look at April 15, we had about 350,000 North Dakotans who had already filed," state Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger told Prairie Public. "Typically, that's because they're wage-earners, and they were filing to get a refund."

The average tax refund was $253, compared with $236 last year.

Another 82,000 taxpayers filed between April 15 and the new deadline of May 17, according to Rauschenberger. There had been a total of 432,000 returns filed as of last Friday. Returns continue trickling in because of mail delays and filing extensions.

Rauschenberger said his office is working on tax refunds resulting from a federal exemption on unemployment that was part of the American Rescue Plan that Congress passed earlier this year.

"It exempted the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits from federal taxable income," Rauschenberger said. "Normally, all unemployment is taxable."

About 30,000 North Dakota filers are affected. The Tax Department is working through those returns and making refunds, unlike some other states that are requiring affected residents to file amended returns, Rauschenberger said.

