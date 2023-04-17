Tuesday is the final day to file taxes, and North Dakota's State Tax Commissioner office will be open late to provide taxpayer assistance in person and by phone.

April 15 is the normal deadline, but Tax Day this year was moved to April 18 because April 15 falls on a Saturday, and Monday, April 17, is Emancipation Day, a holiday observed in Washington, D.C.

The North Dakota Tax Commissioner office will be open Tuesday until 6 p.m. Central time.

“We will continue to assist taxpayers who have any last-minute questions,” Commissioner Brian Kroshus said. “The experts in our individual income tax section are here to help.”

The office is on the eighth floor of the Capitol in Bismarck. The south door of the building will be accessible to taxpayers. Those who would like to call the office for assistance can dial 701-328-1247.

“If taxpayers are unable to file by the April 18 deadline, they will need to file for an extension prior to Tax Day,” Kroshus said.

Taxpayers who owe taxes should make a payment by Tuesday to avoid interest. Those needing to make a payment may do so online for free through the office’s North Dakota Taxpayer Access Point system, at https://apps.nd.gov/tax/tap/_/.

. An extension may be filed with the Internal Revenue Service by using Form 4868, which can be found at www.irs.gov. Extensions that are granted for federal returns also are recognized for North Dakota returns.

Kroshus encourages taxpayers to file electronically and choose direct deposit or electronic payment to help improve the accuracy, security and timeliness of return and refund processing. He reminds e-filers to verify their address and bank information. Paper filers are reminded to enclose a complete copy of their federal return; any W-2s, 1099s or other documents with North Dakota withholding; and to sign their return.

As of April 10, the state tax office had processed more than 300,000 individual income tax returns. For more information, go to tax.nd.gov or connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.