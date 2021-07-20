Tapped for Jan. 6 panel, North Dakota's congressman hopes probe isn't partisan

"The committee’s investigation cannot be about politics. Our nation needs to heal, find the truth, and restore confidence in our institutions," he said. "Efforts to score partisan points will do nothing to make the people who work here safer and will further entrench our divisions. I am hopeful that we can conduct a fact-based investigation that ensures the security and accessibility of the People’s House.”

A spokesman didn't make the congressman available for an interview.

Armstrong, 44, is an attorney and former state senator who was first elected to the House in 2018. He told the Tribune the day after the siege that he was saddened by the attack on the nation's Capitol.

Armstrong, who voted to certify Biden's victory, was in the back of the House chamber balcony with other members when rioters began to break into the chamber as Congress was counting votes of the Electoral College. He evacuated and sheltered with other people for a couple hours before he was able to go to his office.

"I think the biggest reason I'm sad is because I think it'll change how we do business at the Capitol forever," he said Jan. 7.