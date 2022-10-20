 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Talk radio host files ethics complaint against Bismarck lawmaker in connection with leased building

Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, explains gambling tax legislation during the special session of the Legislature in November 2021. 

 Mike McCleary

Political talk radio host Joel Heitkamp has filed a complaint with North Dakota's Ethics Commission against a Bismarck state lawmaker named in a critical probe into a building cost overrun incurred under late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

Heitkamp, a former state lawmaker who works for KFGO in Fargo, confirmed to the Tribune on Thursday that he recently mailed his complaint against Republican Rep. Jason Dockter after State Auditor Josh Gallion released the investigative report into the $1.8 million construction cost overrun.

Dockter, according to the report, sought a state tenant to lease the building before his company, Stealth Properties, purchased the building. He also was campaign treasurer to Stenehjem.

Dockter declined to comment on Heitkamp's complaint as he hadn't seen it. He said he will soon release a company report "to show the facts of everything" in the project.

"I want everyone to look at all the documents, all the invoices, everything. We're going to have everything in there, and it's going to state all the facts and documentation," Dockter told the Tribune.

KFGO host Tyler Axness said he plans to file a complaint, too. He and Heitkamp are Democratic former state senators. 

The Ethics Commission on Tuesday took the unprecedented step of hiring an attorney as a special assistant attorney general for legal advice in regard to seven complaints, details of which are confidential under state law.

It's unknown if Heitkamp's complaint is one of them. He said he mailed his complaint at least two weeks ago and hasn't heard from the commission.

Recently on his show "News & Views" Heitkamp encouraged listeners to file complaints with the Ethics Commission regarding Dockter's involvement in the building lease.

Heitkamp called Dockter's moves to lease the building to the state "incredibly unethical" for a legislator. Dockter also was Stenehjem's 2018 campaign treasurer. A contracting company co-owned by Dockter that worked on the building project didn't have a contractor's license as required by state law, according to the report.

"There are just a lot of reasons here, and they stink," Heitkamp said.

Axness said he has paperwork completed for filing a complaint, and has researched areas of state law that might be relevant to the matter. 

"When we're talking about something being done to the tune of $2 million, there's an overrun and you put the pieces together here, I think a lot gets called into question," Axness said. 

Dockter, running unopposed for reelection, has said he had nothing to do with billing or day-to-day operations. He also has told the Tribune that he plans to resolve issues identified in the report with the Attorney General's Office.

Dockter has said the contractor's license was through Parkway Property Management, another company he co-owns that also worked on the building. He's also said he is "a taxpayer first," and doesn't have a problem with leasing to a state agency as long as the lease is within market value. 

New Attorney General Drew Wrigley recently tasked Montana investigators to further probe the cost overrun issue, as requested by state lawmakers.

The cost overrun predates Wrigley's tenure. He disclosed the problem to state lawmakers in June, citing transparency. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

