LINTON -- The company planning to build a carbon dioxide pipeline through part of southern North Dakota is analyzing a potential route south of Bismarck at the request of state regulators.

There has been significant opposition to the Midwest Carbon Express project by landowners to the north of the capital city.

Summit Carbon Solutions Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Powell said the southern route analysis will be submitted to the Public Service Commission in mid-May. He declined to discuss details during a Tuesday hearing the PSC conducted in the Emmons County seat of Linton when questioned by Randall Bakke, who represents Bismarck-area landowners opposed to the project.

The pipeline would transport 12 million metric tons of climate-warming CO2 emissions from 32 ethanol plants in five states to an underground site in western North Dakota's Oliver County.

The three-member Public Service Commission in recent months has been holding public hearings across the state on the proposed 320-mile pipeline route through Burleigh, Cass, Dickey, Emmons, Logan, McIntosh, Morton, Oliver, Richland and Sargent counties, before it decides whether to approve the route.

Tuesday's hearing dealt with portions of the pipeline that would run through Emmons, Logan, and McIntosh Counties in the south central part of the state, but Bakke also raised concerns voiced by Burleigh landowners in recent months. Residents north of Bismarck have expressed safety concerns with the route of the pipeline, as well as worries that it's too close to developing north Bismarck. The city is expanding to the north much more quickly than it is to the south.

The Burleigh County Commission in early March passed an ordinance that requires companies building hazardous liquid pipelines to submit emergency plans to local officials. Commissioners that month also adopted new zoning regulations that require companies building pipelines for hazardous liquids to obtain a special county permit and follow certain rules. Commissioners also have asked the PSC to hold off on deciding on a permit for Summit's CO2 pipeline until updated federal rules for such projects are in place.

The agency that sets federal standards, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, is in the process of updating regulations due to the rupture of a carbon dioxide pipeline in 2020 in Satartia, Mississippi, that prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people and sent dozens of people to the hospital.

Pipeline opponents in North Dakota have repeatedly referenced that incident. Summit touts the overall safety record of pipelines and notes that a CO2 pipeline has existed in western North Dakota for more than 20 years, transporting carbon dioxide from the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah to oil fields in Canada.

Other North Dakota counties also have updated local regulations in response to Summit's pipeline plans. The company maintains that federal regulation makes local ordinances unnecessary.

Emmons County in January held a public hearing so county residents could voice their opinions on the project. Summit Land Director Jeff Skaare told county commissioners then that the project would pay more than $400,000 in property tax to the county. But Emmons County Chair Erin Magrum said “I don't think there's a big appetite" for green energy projects in the county.

Commissioners in February voted to amend county zoning ordinance to increase setbacks for all types of pipelines to 2 miles from city limits, 1 ½ miles from any residence and 500 feet from other buildings. The update also set a requirement for 100% easements in the county.

Summit has been working to secure the needed land for the project. The company in mid-April said it had reached voluntary easements with landowners for nearly three-fourths of the pipeline route in North Dakota and more than 85% of the sequestration site in Oliver County.

There are about 41 miles of pipeline proposed in northern Burleigh County as part of Summit’s project. The company in mid-April said it had secured voluntary easements for 25 miles.

Summit recently filed eminent domain lawsuits against at least 80 landowners in South Dakota who are unwilling to sign an easement to allow the pipeline to cross their property. Summit also has filed eminent domain lawsuits in Iowa. A check of court documents showed no such lawsuits filed in North Dakota as of Tuesday.

Eminent domain is the forceful taking of private property use, with compensation. Bills that would have granted North Dakota landowners more rights in the eminent domain process failed to pass in the Legislature this year. The legislation was pushed by Sen. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, who lives in Emmons County.

A fifth PSC hearing is scheduled in Bismarck at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum for June 2 at 8:30 a.m. A March 14 hearing in Bismarck commenced at 8:30 a.m. and concluded at 10:22 p.m., before everyone who wanted to speak had an opportunity.

(Check back for updates.)