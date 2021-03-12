Successor named to expelled North Dakota lawmaker's seat

Local GOP leaders have named a replacement representative for the seat of a North Dakota lawmaker expelled last week.

District 36 Republicans' executive committee on Thursday night unanimously appointed Dori Hauck, of rural Richardton. She is a rancher, writer and music teacher, and has served as the secretary-treasurer for the district party since 2012.

Hauck succeeds former representative Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, whom the House expelled last week in a 69-25 vote. It's believed to be the first expulsion of a legislator in state history.

"She's as conservative as Luke, and she's been our secretary-treasurer for many years, she's a known quantity and she'll do an excellent job," District 36 GOP Chairman John Enderle said.

He expects she'll be sworn in on Monday afternoon. Monday is the Legislature's 44th official day of a maximum 80 allowed every two years to write new laws and budgets.

The committee considered "a good number of people," Enderle said without elaborating.

Simons has said and Enderle confirmed that the committee was willing to reappoint the expelled representative, but Simons pointed out the House likely wouldn't seat him.