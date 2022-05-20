Student member named to North Dakota Higher Ed board

Gov. Doug Burgum has named University of North Dakota student Sadie Hanson to the State Board of Higher Education.

Hanson, of Grand Forks, will begin her one-year term July 1 as the student representative of the panel, which has eight voting members including the student representative, and two advisory, nonvoting members representing North Dakota University System faculty and staff.

Hanson will be a senior in the fall at UND. She is studying public affairs and marketing, and pursuing a master's degree in public administration. She has served as commissioner of governmental affairs for UND Student Government, is a member of UND’s Strategic Planning Committee and Student Ambassadors, and is involved in various community groups.

“Sadie’s experience in student leadership positions across UND and Grand Forks make her well-positioned to represent her peers and drive transformational change for the future of North Dakota’s higher education system,” Burgum said in a statement.

The board oversees the university system of 11 public colleges and universities, including Bismarck State College.

Six finalists were named earlier this week for two voting member positions on the board. Burgum will make those appointments later.

