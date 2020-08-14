You have permission to edit this article.
State workers fall prey to phishing email

State workers fall prey to phishing email

phish.png

The phishing email received by some North Dakota state government employees.

North Dakota state government officials are cautioning residents about a cyber threat after some state government employees fell prey to a phishing scam.

The employees entered their credentials after receiving a phishing email that appeared to come from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, allowing a cybercriminal to distribute a similar phishing email to thousands of email accounts listed as contacts.

The North Dakota's Information Technology Department's Cyber Operations Center has addressed the compromised accounts, officials said.

