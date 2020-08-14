State workers fall prey to phishing email

North Dakota state government officials are cautioning residents about a cyber threat after some state government employees fell prey to a phishing scam.
The employees entered their credentials after receiving a phishing email that appeared to come from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, allowing a cybercriminal to distribute a similar phishing email to thousands of email accounts listed as contacts.
The North Dakota's Information Technology Department's Cyber Operations Center has addressed the compromised accounts, officials said.
