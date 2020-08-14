State workers fall prey to phishing email

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

North Dakota state government officials are cautioning residents about a cyber threat after some state government employees fell prey to a phishing scam.

The employees entered their credentials after receiving a phishing email that appeared to come from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, allowing a cybercriminal to distribute a similar phishing email to thousands of email accounts listed as contacts.