State won't take over Badlands bridge project

The path forward for a new bridge over the Little Missouri River in the western North Dakota Badlands remains uncertain following a Billings County Commission meeting this week.

The controversial bridge project has been in limbo since July when the commission scrapped a plan to use eminent domain to seize private ranchland for the crossing.

The county still wants to move forward with the bridge, but it remains unclear where it would put the structure or how the project would be funded or even what steps the commission will take next. North Dakota Department of Transportation Director Bill Panos indicated at Tuesday's meeting that the state would not take over the effort.

Commission Chairman Mike Kasian sent a letter to Panos last month stating that the commissioners "have no objection to the North Dakota Department of Transportation taking over the Little Missouri River Crossing project."

Panos told commissioners on Tuesday that he had looked into the matter and determined the state lacks the legal authority to do what the county suggested.

"This legal and technical research determined that the NDDOT has authorization to work on projects that are on the state highway system and/or on projects where the NDDOT has specific legislative authority to work on roadways outside of the state highway system," he said.

The bridge would be located in a remote part of the Badlands where the only roads are made of gravel, far from highways and Interstate 94. The Legislature has not granted authority for the state to oversee a bridge project there.

The county would like to build the bridge north of Medora but has had trouble securing funding and finding landowners willing to let the bridge and a road connected to it run through their property. The commission decided against using eminent domain to seize land for the project after the Short family, which owns property where officials wanted the bridge to cross, objected and sued.

Bridge supporters say the structure is needed so that emergency vehicles can more easily access parts of the Badlands, as well as for tourists, who sometimes visit Theodore Roosevelt's Elkhorn Ranch. They expect the need will grow in several years when the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opens in Medora and more people want to drive to where the former president ranched.

Opponents include conservationists who say adding a bridge would lead to an increase in oil traffic through the Badlands. The region is considered to be among the most remote and pristine parts of the state where people camp, hike and hunt. Oil wells already are a frequent sight, and semitrailers navigate the area's gravel roads to service them.

Badlands Conservation Alliance Executive Director Liz Loos said she's glad to see the county and state talking but added that her group "will continue to oppose any bridge that will impact the Elkhorn ranchlands," including across the Shorts' property. The Short Ranch is near the Elkhorn Ranch. The site was selected following an environmental review of the bridge project.

The nearest public bridges crossing the river are separated by 70 miles, with one at Medora on Interstate 94 and the other on U.S. Highway 85 near the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Some vehicles use unimproved fords to cross when the water level is low enough.

"We've got to do some scouting and some footwork to find out if we can get a friendly relationship with a farmer or rancher out there over the river to continue on with the project," Kasian said.

Officials at Tuesday's meeting debated a number of other ideas: offering landowners more money to use their property, revisiting eminent domain, trying to find state or federal land to use instead, and putting the bridge project up for a countywide vote.

It's unclear who would pay for the bridge if it's built. The project is expected to cost more than $10 million. Kasian indicated the county may need to borrow money. County Auditor Marcia Lamb said the commission had already set aside $12 million for the project.

Panos said the county could consider applying for money made available through the federal infrastructure bill signed into law recently, as it designates money specifically for county bridge projects.

"We'd be happy to take forward anything from Billings County," he said. "I think you guys should be in a good position to be able to go after dollars as you go forward."

The state could still offer assistance to Billings County such as by providing technical expertise on the bridge design or by helping with environmental surveys or construction management, Panos said. He agreed to get back to the county on its options after State's Attorney Pat Weir asked him repeatedly how the state could help the county move forward.

The discussion at the county commission meeting this week comes after each commissioner met separately with Panos earlier this fall to talk about the bridge project. Several Badlands advocates complained to the North Dakota attorney general and asked that the office investigate whether the discussions occurred in violation of the state's open meeting laws. The attorney general's office has not yet issued an opinion on the matter.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.