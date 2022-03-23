State unveils $15 million workforce grant program in North Dakota

State officials on Monday unveiled a new grant program making $15 million available to help address North Dakota's workforce needs.

The North Dakota Regional Workforce Impact Program is part of Gov. Doug Burgum's "Accelerate ND" proposal last fall to the Legislature for spending hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid. Lawmakers during their special session in November approved $15 million for regional workforce grants.

The program will provide grants to regional economic and workforce development entities to design and implement plans that address workforce challenges for all sizes of businesses. Eligible applicants include economic development organizations, cities, chambers of commerce, job development authorities and regional councils.

The state Commerce Department is now accepting grant applications at https://ndgov.link/RWIP. A specific amount of money is dedicated to each of eight regions, based on population. More details of the program can be found on the website.

“Workforce remains our No. 1 barrier to economic growth in North Dakota," Burgum said in a statement. "Strengthening our workforce through innovative, locally driven solutions supported by programs like RWIP will create a pathway to a stronger economy.”

Commerce will host a virtual meeting about the program at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Questions can be submitted prior to the meeting at commerce@nd.gov. The meeting link can be accessed on the website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0