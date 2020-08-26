State regulators OK natural gas, renewable diesel pipeline projects

The refinery, which is also known as the Dakota Prairie Refinery, is converting from processing oil to handling a liquid soybean and corn oil product. One of the pipelines will carry the liquid product from the rail terminal to the refinery, and the other will carry the refined renewable diesel to back to the terminal. From there, the renewable diesel will be shipped to markets across the country, particularly those in California, where it’s in demand due to the state’s low-carbon fuel standard, Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said.