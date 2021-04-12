State mask mandate ban goes to North Dakota governor

Gov. Doug Burgum will soon act on a bill banning state-issued mask mandates.

North Dakota's House of Representatives on Monday concurred with and passed the Senate version of House Bill 1323, brought by Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot. The Senate last week passed it 30-17. The House passed it 67-24.

The Senate amended the bill to prohibit only state elected officials, including the governor, and the appointed state health officer from issuing mask mandates. Cities, counties, school districts and businesses would be able to require masks. The original bill was a ban on all government mask mandates. It passed the House 50-44.

"The mask mandate is a local issue, and it will stay a local issue in this bill," said Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck.

Burgum on Thursday declined to comment on the bill after its Senate passage.

Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke imposed a statewide mask mandate last November amid skyrocketing COVID-19 cases that taxed hospitals and funeral homes. The order, which Burgum supported, expired in January.