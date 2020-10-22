State looks to put $16M in federal virus funds toward fracking grants

“To take this money and use it to frack new wells is completely against the intention of what this money is supposed to be used for, which is to clean up a problem predating the Bakken,” executive director Scott Skokos said. “If they are going to do this, it represents essentially a large bailout to the oil industry that we as an organization would oppose.”

Abandoned wells

The state’s abandoned well plugging program primarily targets wells that have sat idle for at least a year, and they tend to be decades old. Abandoned wells can be a nuisance as they can leak underground or emissions can escape, and they remain on land that could otherwise be farmed.

Helms expects the state to finish plugging all 380 wells with cement this year but only complete cleanup work at about half the sites. The cleanup process, known as reclamation, involves removing equipment from the well pads and restoring the area for agricultural use. Some sites, where there is contamination from an oil or brine spill, will require more extensive cleanup.

The state hit delays rolling out the program this summer as it negotiated with oil companies on which wells to include.