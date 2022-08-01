State grants boost grape and wine industry

The North Dakota Grape and Wine Association is getting a $20,000 state grant for marketing and promotion.
“North Dakota’s grape and wine industry continues to grow and evolve,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The marketing and promotion funded by this grant will help promote cold hardy grape growing and quality wine making.”
A total of $80,000 in grant money is allocated for research and promotion in the state's current two-year budget cycle. The other $60,000 was awarded earlier this year to North Dakota State University for industry research.