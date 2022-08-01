 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State grants boost grape and wine industry

  • 0

The North Dakota Grape and Wine Association is getting a $20,000 state grant for marketing and promotion.

“North Dakota’s grape and wine industry continues to grow and evolve,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The marketing and promotion funded by this grant will help promote cold hardy grape growing and quality wine making.”

A total of $80,000 in grant money is allocated for research and promotion in the state's current two-year budget cycle. The other $60,000 was awarded earlier this year to North Dakota State University for industry research.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden returns to self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News