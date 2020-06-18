State divvies up $400M in virus aid, including dollars for businesses' protective gear

“When we have asked, ‘What do you need?’ businesses have responded to us, ‘Margins are thin, what we really need is not another loan, but we need customers to come back to the marketplace,’” she said. “We know that in order to bring customers back into the marketplace safely, we need to grow customer confidence.”

A business with a single location would be eligible for a grant up to $50,000, and a company with multiple locations could apply for up to $100,000.

“We believe that this money will go fast,” Kommer said.

Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, noted that some small businesses’ expenses for protective gear might exceed those amounts, and he questioned how the state plans to go about balancing their needs with those of larger corporations also eligible for the funds.