State Canvassing Board certifies results of June election

North Dakota's State Canvassing Board has certified the results of the all-mail June election.
Friday's action did not change the outcome of any races.
The canvassing board is composed of the clerk of the state Supreme Court, the secretary of state, the state treasurer, and leaders of the Republican and Democratic-NPL parties. They met in the Coteau Room of the state Capitol for coronavirus-related physical distancing precautions, not in the secretary of state's office "for probably one of the few times in the state's history," Secretary of State Al Jaeger said.
The group certified the results for statewide and district legislative and judicial races. County canvassing boards had met Monday to certify the results of local races.
The secretary of state's website still shows results as being "unofficial" because a few recounts are happening at the local level, Jaeger said.
"Regardless of those local races, the results posted for the statewide, legislative, and judicial (races) are the certified final results," he said.
The election was held entirely by mail-in ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Doug Burgum on March 26 signed an executive order waiving the requirement that counties provide at least one physical polling site for the June election, and leaders of all 53 counties decided on a mail-only election.
A total of 158,824 people voted, for a turnout of 27.3% of eligible voters. There had been some speculation about a possible record turnout due to the ease of voting by mail, but that did not materialize. In the 2012 primary, 175,303 people voted, for a turnout of 33% of eligible voters. One factor that year was a vote on the University of North Dakota's Fighting Sioux nickname.
