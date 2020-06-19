You are the owner of this article.
State Canvassing Board certifies results of June election
062020-nws-canvassing1.jpg

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger holds copies of results from the June election as the State Canvassing Board met on Friday in the state Capitol in Bismarck. 

 Tom Stromme

North Dakota's State Canvassing Board has certified the results of the all-mail June election.

Friday's action did not change the outcome of any races.

The canvassing board is composed of the clerk of the state Supreme Court, the secretary of state, the state treasurer, and leaders of the Republican and Democratic-NPL parties. They met in the Coteau Room of the state Capitol for coronavirus-related physical distancing precautions, not in the secretary of state's office "for probably one of the few times in the state's history," Secretary of State Al Jaeger said.

The group certified the results for statewide and district legislative and judicial races. County canvassing boards had met Monday to certify the results of local races.

The secretary of state's website still shows results as being "unofficial" because a few recounts are happening at the local level, Jaeger said.

062020-nws-canvassing.jpg

Members of North Dakota's State Canvassing Board practice physical distancing as they certify results from the June election on Friday morning in the state Capitol in Bismarck. Clockwise from lower left are Corby Kemmer, representing state Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg; Ryan Skor, representing State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt; Secretary of State Al Jaeger; North Dakota Supreme Court Clerk Petra Mandigo Hulm; and Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen.

"Regardless of those local races, the results posted for the statewide, legislative, and judicial (races) are the certified final results," he said.

The election was held entirely by mail-in ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Doug Burgum on March 26 signed an executive order waiving the requirement that counties provide at least one physical polling site for the June election, and leaders of all 53 counties decided on a mail-only election.

A total of 158,824 people voted, for a turnout of 27.3% of eligible voters. There had been some speculation about a possible record turnout due to the ease of voting by mail, but that did not materialize. In the 2012 primary, 175,303 people voted, for a turnout of 33% of eligible voters. One factor that year was a vote on the University of North Dakota's Fighting Sioux nickname.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

