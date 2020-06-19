State Canvassing Board certifies results of June election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's State Canvassing Board has certified the results of the all-mail June election.

Friday's action did not change the outcome of any races.

The canvassing board is composed of the clerk of the state Supreme Court, the secretary of state, the state treasurer, and leaders of the Republican and Democratic-NPL parties. They met in the Coteau Room of the state Capitol for coronavirus-related physical distancing precautions, not in the secretary of state's office "for probably one of the few times in the state's history," Secretary of State Al Jaeger said.

The group certified the results for statewide and district legislative and judicial races. County canvassing boards had met Monday to certify the results of local races.

The secretary of state's website still shows results as being "unofficial" because a few recounts are happening at the local level, Jaeger said.

"Regardless of those local races, the results posted for the statewide, legislative, and judicial (races) are the certified final results," he said.