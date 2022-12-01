State Canvassing Board certifies recount of North Dakota House race

North Dakota's State Canvassing Board has certified the last remaining results from the November general election.
The five-member panel on Thursday certified results of Tuesday's automatic recount in the Grand Forks-area District 43 House race. Three votes had separated Democratic Reps. Zac Ista and Mary Adams; the recount extended Ista's victory to four votes over Adams.
Ista, an attorney, is the House assistant minority leader.
The state's Emergency Commission on Tuesday approved $700 for reimbursing Grand Forks County the cost of the recount.
State lawmakers took office Thursday. The Legislature's organizational session is Monday to Wednesday, in advance of the legislative session beginning Jan. 3.
Republicans control the Senate 43-4 and the House of Representatives 82-12. Forty-one of 141 lawmakers are new members.
People are also reading…
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.