State awards $3 million in Outdoor Heritage Fund grants

butterfly side

A butterfly poses in Bismarck in June 2022.

 TRAVIS SVIHOVEC

North Dakota's Industrial Commission recently approved a total of nearly $3 million in Outdoor Heritage Fund matching grants for eight conservation and recreation projects across the state.

The Legislature established the fund in 2013 to provide grants to support fish and wildlife habitat preservation, outdoor recreation areas, farming and ranching stewardship practices, and access to public and private lands for sportsmen. Grants are available to state agencies, tribal governments, political subdivisions and nonprofit organizations. Money comes from oil and gas production tax revenue.

Projects funded in this grant round are:

  • $34,310 – Assumption Abbey: Livestock water and grazing distribution and a wildlife haven
  • $301,825 – Audubon Dakota: Monarch Core Area Prairie Management Toolbox
  • $142,058 – Audubon Dakota: Urban pollinator plots project
  • $200,000 – City of Tioga: Tioga Dam Trail
  • $900,000 – North Dakota Forest Service: North Dakota Statewide Windbreak Renovation Initiative 3.0
  • $740,000 – North Dakota Natural Resources Trust: Working Grasslands Partnership 6
  • $209,589 – South Heart Golf Course Building Authority: Reuse of recycled water to reestablish healthy soil conditions and regenerate green space
  • $425,000 – Valley City Parks and Recreation: Outdoor recreation bridge

People are also reading…

“These projects live up to the name of the Outdoor Heritage Fund by not only enhancing conservation practices across our state, but also by providing North Dakotans with great opportunities to interact with and learn about our great outdoors,” commission members said in a joint statement.

The Industrial Commission consists of Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

The next submission deadline for grant applications from state agencies, tribal governments, political subdivisions, and nonprofit organizations is May 1, 2023. For more information go to http://www.nd.gov/ndic/outdoor-infopage.htm

