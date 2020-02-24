State auditor finishes 'performance audit' of state fees

The state auditor’s office has completed a performance audit of the hundreds of fees on the books in North Dakota state government -- fees for everything from a driver's license to a clam dealer's permit.

Performance audits are deep-diving probes of specific, fiscal questions. Sen. Dwight Cook, R-Mandan, who chaired the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee, suggested the audit of fees. State Auditor Josh Gallion said that once he heard about the idea, he was all for it.

"We focus a lot on the expenditure side," he told Prairie Public radio. "To me, that's only one-half of the coin."

Gallion noted that money can't be spent unless it's collected.

"When I started to ask questions about where all these fees are at, and who has that information, nobody had it," he said. "To me, any time we can directly connect revenues with expenditures, that is a lot more transparent. We can better explain to the public why we need to collect these fees, or (why) these taxes exist."

The audit took more than 2,000 hours, Gallion said. He plans to have a listing of the fees posted to the auditor’s office website.