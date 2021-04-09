 Skip to main content
Stances outlined on North Dakota transgender sports bill
Stances outlined on North Dakota transgender sports bill

041021-nws-study.jpg

Rep. Mary Schneider, D-Fargo, encouraged members on the conference committee to do a study on House Bill 1298, the transgender sports bill, and that a study would reveal potential economic impacts the bill would have on the state.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Supporters and opponents of a bill restricting transgender high school athletes laid out their differences Friday in a House-Senate conference committee.

House Bill 1298, brought by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, passed the Senate as an optional study of issues related to a policy earlier passed by the House that would restrict transgender athletes.

Committee meets to discuss the differences between the House and Senate versions of the transgender sports ban bill

Democrats on the committee said a study would be beneficial to understanding potential impacts to the state, and called the House-passed bill discriminatory and prone to litigation. Republicans said the bill's previous version would ensure fairness in girls sports.

The conference committee is chaired by Rep. Kathy Skroch, R-Lidgerwood, and includes Reps. Karen Rohr, R-Mandan, and Mary Schneider, D-Fargo, and Sens. JoNell Bakke, D-Grand Forks, Mike Dwyer, R-Bismarck, and Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg. The committee took no action Friday and will meet again at 10 a.m. Monday.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

