Stances outlined on North Dakota transgender sports bill

Supporters and opponents of a bill restricting transgender high school athletes laid out their differences Friday in a House-Senate conference committee.

House Bill 1298, brought by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, passed the Senate as an optional study of issues related to a policy earlier passed by the House that would restrict transgender athletes.

Democrats on the committee said a study would be beneficial to understanding potential impacts to the state, and called the House-passed bill discriminatory and prone to litigation. Republicans said the bill's previous version would ensure fairness in girls sports.

The conference committee is chaired by Rep. Kathy Skroch, R-Lidgerwood, and includes Reps. Karen Rohr, R-Mandan, and Mary Schneider, D-Fargo, and Sens. JoNell Bakke, D-Grand Forks, Mike Dwyer, R-Bismarck, and Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg. The committee took no action Friday and will meet again at 10 a.m. Monday.

