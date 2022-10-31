Some DOT offices to close Wednesday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will temporarily close all full-time Driver's License offices and the Bismarck Motor Vehicle office Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. for employee training.
Driver's License offices in Bowman, Rolla, Valley City and Watford City and all other Motor Vehicle offices will remain open during regular business hours.
“We know that closing offices temporarily may inconvenience some, but we are expecting minimum service disruption,” said Robin Rehborg, deputy director for driver safety. “Our online services, kiosks and mobile app will be available and are great options to complete most transactions.”
For a list of DOT office locations or to schedule an appointment go to dot.nd.gov.