Signatures for constitutional amendment measure submitted to state

A group that seeks to raise the percentage of votes required to amend North Dakota's constitution has submitted more than 33,000 signatures to Secretary of State Al Jaeger in an effort to place the matter on November's general election ballot.

Jaeger's office will next begin the process of validating the signatures, with a deadline of May 27. The proposed constitutional initiated measure requires 31,164 valid signatures to make it onto the ballot. The committee backing the effort says it has collected 33,624 signatures, according to Jaeger's office.

The proposed measure would make it so that the state's constitution could be amended only with the approval of a supermajority of voters, at least 60%. Currently, amending the constitution is possible with the vote of a simple majority, which is one vote more than 50%.

The proposal would also limit any change sought to the constitution to a single subject.

The group behind the proposed measure is known as Protect North Dakota's Constitution. The group says a constitutional measure ought to be "overwhelmingly supported" by North Dakotans, and that focusing on a single issue in each measure will improve transparency, according to its website.

A coalition with the groups North Dakota Voters First and North Dakota Watchdog Network has emerged to oppose the proposed measure.

Rick Gion, executive director of North Dakota Voters First, said Friday that the initiative "would damage North Dakota's people-powered initiated measure process and would set a dangerous precedent for the voting system in our state."

