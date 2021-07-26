Short-range, long-range Transportation Department plans available

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has published a draft of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for the next four years.
The agency also has finalized a longer-range plan known as Transportation Connection, which looks to identify plausible transportation scenarios in the next 25 years.
The STIP program details transportation improvements to be funded with federal highway and transit money from 2022 through 2025. Improvements include projects on state and county highways, urban streets, roadway safety features, bikeways and busing programs.
The document can be found on the department website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” at the top of the page. Copies also are available for viewing at district offices, or they may be obtained from Logan Beise in the department's Programming Division, at 701-328-2139.
Comments should be made to a district official or emailed to dot@nd.gov with “Draft STIP” in the subject line by Aug. 15. In Bismarck, the official is Larry Gangl at 701-328-6950; in Dickinson it's Rob Rayhorn at 701-227-6500; in Williston it's Joel Wilt at 701-774-2700.
The department's Transportation Connection plan received input from numerous state agencies, metropolitan planning organizations, local governments, community organizations, trade associations and tribal nations, as well as the general public.
“The development of this statewide long-range transportation plan is truly a collaborative effort and will benefit North Dakota residents for years to come,” DOT Director Bill Panos said.
For more information, go to www.dot.nd.gov/projects/lrtp/.