 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Short-range, long-range Transportation Department plans available
0 Comments
top story

Short-range, long-range Transportation Department plans available

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
052921-nws-Hunger-food-distribution-5 (copy)

North Dakota's Transportation Department has made short-range and long-range transportation plans available to the public.

 Mike McCleary

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has published a draft of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for the next four years.

The agency also has finalized a longer-range plan known as Transportation Connection, which looks to identify plausible transportation scenarios in the next 25 years.

The STIP program details transportation improvements to be funded with federal highway and transit money from 2022 through 2025. Improvements include projects on state and county highways, urban streets, roadway safety features, bikeways and busing programs.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The document can be found on the department website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” at the top of the page. Copies also are available for viewing at district offices, or they may be obtained from Logan Beise in the department's Programming Division, at 701-328-2139.

Comments should be made to a district official or emailed to dot@nd.gov with “Draft STIP” in the subject line by Aug. 15. In Bismarck, the official is Larry Gangl at 701-328-6950; in Dickinson it's Rob Rayhorn at 701-227-6500; in Williston it's Joel Wilt at 701-774-2700.

The department's Transportation Connection plan received input from numerous state agencies, metropolitan planning organizations, local governments, community organizations, trade associations and tribal nations, as well as the general public.

“The development of this statewide long-range transportation plan is truly a collaborative effort and will benefit North Dakota residents for years to come,” DOT Director Bill Panos said.

For more information, go to www.dot.nd.gov/projects/lrtp/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heat alerts in effect for parts of the South and Northwest

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News