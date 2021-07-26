Short-range, long-range Transportation Department plans available

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has published a draft of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for the next four years.

The agency also has finalized a longer-range plan known as Transportation Connection, which looks to identify plausible transportation scenarios in the next 25 years.

The STIP program details transportation improvements to be funded with federal highway and transit money from 2022 through 2025. Improvements include projects on state and county highways, urban streets, roadway safety features, bikeways and busing programs.

