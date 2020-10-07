Several companies weighing Coal Creek purchase

A new power line owner could potentially build a terminal along the line midway across the state, Weeda said. If that were to happen, it would allow wind farms east of North Dakota’s coal country in the west central part of the state to connect to it.

Securing transmission space on the power grid is a problem that plagues the region's wind developers, who seek an outlet for the electricity generated by new wind farms. Congestion on the wires has stalled some proposed wind projects.

“You can pretty much count on the fact that when we get some transmission, wind developers will be back,” Weeda said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One other possible fate for GRE’s transmission line, which underwent a $130 million upgrade several years ago, is that the state could become its owner. Weeda recently requested an attorney general’s opinion on the matter, and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem wrote back confirming that the state transmission authority has that ability.

Weeda told the Tribune on Tuesday that his office, however, “is standing by to let commercial interests have that opportunity.”