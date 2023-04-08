North Dakota lawmakers are in their final weeks of session, with House-Senate conference committees and major decisions lying ahead.

One agreement has already fallen into place: House and Senate budget writers have set 6% and 4% raises for state employees in the first and second years, respectively, of the 2023-25 two-year budget cycle that begins July 1.

A rosy state tax revenue forecast last month cleared the way for the raises, which will cost about $211 million. Gov. Doug Burgum called for the same level of raises.

Many high-profile bills remain, including ones on income and property tax cuts, the future of the state's public employee pension fund, and workforce development initiatives.

Several proposed 2024 ballot measures for voters also must clear the Legislature, including ones to legalize sports betting, increase lawmakers' term limits and give the Legislature more session days.

Lawmakers also have left to handle several culture war bills, notably ones affecting gender identity and sexual content in public libraries.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, said he's been pleased with the session's pace as policy committees wrap up their work and conference committees begin reconciling House and Senate differences over bills.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday began concurring with Senate amendments to bills, another signal of the session's final stretch, he said.

"I think you're going to find that both leaders are going to really push the envelope hard to keep things moving rapidly, so I think we're looking really good right now, and there's been a lot of work done on getting the budget in the right shape, having some cash reserves for next time, have the right policies moving forward," Lefor said.

The session began in early January. Friday was the Legislature's 61st day of a maximum 80. The 2021 Legislature used 76 days.

Conference committees

The first conference committees began forming last week. Three senators and three representatives sit on each committee.

Already, more than 50 bills are set up for conference committees. The 2021 Legislature had 107 bills in conference committees; in 2019, there were 130.

Conference committee rules don't specify membership, but traditional practice has been to appoint three members from each chamber: "two from the prevailing side and one from the other side of the issue," according to Legislative Council Director John Bjornson.

"Ultimately, the leaders decide who will be on the committee," he said.

Either house can still kill a bill that has wound up in a conference committee.

Lawmakers introduced 989 bills and resolutions this session; more than 700 advanced.

Burgum as of Friday had signed 312 bills and vetoed four. The House sustained two vetoes, on bills to restrict schools' treatment of students' preferred pronouns, and to increase the interstate highway speed limit from 75 mph to 80 mph.

The House is set to vote on Monday on overriding Burgum's veto of a bill that would ban Fargo's approval voting system, which Fargo voters adopted in 2018.

Burgum on Friday vetoed a bill that would exempt the Legislature from holding recorded roll call votes on nonprocedural votes for consideration of amendments to legislation.

Democrats

Democratic-NPL minority leaders say they don't expect their caucus members to sit on every conference committee.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has four Senate Democrats and 12 House Democrats, out of 141 lawmakers.

"With the volume of conference committees, it will be tough for (Democratic) members to manage," said House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

Four of the Senate's 11 standing committees have no Democrats. Five volunteer "watchers" have been helping the caucus monitor legislation on those all-Republican panels, according to Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo.

She declined to identify the watchers without their permission. They are college professors, energy advocates and retired teachers, "people who have interest and time," she said. They send notes and background information on bills "so when we go to floor session, we know a little," Hogan said.

"It's been really encouraging. One of the things we've seen this session is really a deep level of public involvement in what we're doing," she said.

Budget decisions

Major state agency budgets remain to be finalized. They include ones for the Department of Transportation, with hundreds of millions of dollars in projects for budget writers to work through, and for higher education, with about $400 million in capital projects on university campuses, said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston.

The Commerce Department budget also has numerous new projects and programs to review, Bekkedahl added. He hoped those budgets would get to "some finality by the end of this week" from divisions of the Senate Appropriations Committee to the full panel.

Agency budgets are winding through the House and Senate, including several the Senate advanced Tuesday.

"Going into the conference committees, depending on the actions of the various committees and the full appropriations committees, we may have to do some adjusting beyond just negotiating the differences between the House and the Senate. We'll have to see where we land after all the bills have gone through the committees to see what we have to do," said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Don Vigesaa, R-Cooperstown.

Budget writers are still deciding millions of dollars of "targeted equity pay" for boosting executive branch state employees' salaries to be in line across state agencies and with the overall market.

Burgum proposed $90 million. The Senate set $75 million; House budget writers are eyeing $82.5 million. The difference is likely to be reconciled in a conference committee, according to Bekkedahl and Vigesaa.

Burgum in December proposed an $18.4 billion two-year budget blueprint, including a $5.86 billion general fund. That would be an overall record budget but includes federal funding and comes amid recent inflation.

Vigesaa and Bekkedahl have said their goal is for a budget at or under the governor's proposal, with an ending balance for the next two-year budget cycle of around $400 million, aligned with Burgum's blueprint.

The 2021-23 budget is $17.8 billion with a $5 billion general fund, including federal coronavirus aid.