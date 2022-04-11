Service impacted as DOT upgrades system

Driver's license and motor vehicle services will be limited in North Dakota in early May as the state Department of Transportation prepares to upgrade its computer system on May 9.
All motor vehicle offices will be closed for in-person services from May 5-8. Driver's license office closures will be May 6-8. Online services, including kiosks, will be unavailable from May 4-8.
The new system will integrate driver's license and motor vehicle services.
“The goal is to upgrade and modernize our computer system,” said Robin Rehborg, DOT's deputy director for driver safety.
For more information, go to dot.nd.gov.