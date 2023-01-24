Senate passes bill to boost fines for speeders

The state Senate has passed a bill that would double the existing fines for drivers who are caught doing more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit in North Dakota.

Monday's vote was 34-13, Prairie Public reported. Senate Bill 2168 now goes to the House.

The bill’s opponents said a driver caught at that speed means seven points on the drivers’ license -- and they said that should be a good enough deterrent to slow the speeders down. But the bill’s sponsor -- Sen. Dean Rummel, R-Dickinson, told the Senate the point penalty doesn’t work.

"Drivers with suspended licenses do need to go to work, so they drive without liability insurance, and take the risks of getting caught," he said. "They become an even greater danger to those of us who follow the rules.

"What's more effective, is to increase the fines, to a point where it hurts," Rummel said.