Sen. Cramer staff to hold mobile office hours in Fort Yates, Linton

Staff of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., will hold mobile office hours later this month in Fort Yates and Linton.
The hours are 9-10 a.m. May 25 at the Sioux County Courthouse in Fort Yates, and 2-3 p.m. May 25 in the Jury Meeting Room of the Emmons County Courthouse in Linton.
Area residents can visit for help with veterans and Social Security benefits, Medicare difficulties, immigration issues, military records or medals, or assistance with federal agencies.
Contact Reid Kemp at Reid_Kemp@cramer.senate.gov for more information.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.