Sen. Cramer returning to DC after hand injury

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer was returning to Washington, D.C., on Monday after recovering from a serious injury to his right hand last month.

A boulder fell and crushed two of his fingers as he was attempting to move the rock at his Bismarck home.

Cramer, 61, previously said he planned to stay in North Dakota close to medical care due to a risk of infection and amputation for part of one little finger.

He told the Tribune no amputation was needed, though he did lose the distal phalanx, or the tip of his pinky, in the accident. Much of the nailbed is missing, too.

He said he "opted for keeping as much tissue as possible."

"Right now it's looking like all the tissue is healing quite well," he said from the Minneapolis airport. "Unless something would change, there is still some dead skin and stuff, but it looks like the good tissue is overpowering it.... It may look a little odd but at least it will be a functioning finger."

He tweeted Monday: "3 weeks ago I crushed 2 fingers between 2 rocks and lost the tip of 1. Thanks to great surgeons and 4 hrs of HBOT treatments and prayers of many, especially my grandchildren, my remaining tissue is healing nicely. Looking forward to returning to DC this evening. #GodIsGood."

HBOT stands for hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Cramer said he expects "business as usual" for him in the week ahead, "other than I'll be shaking hands left-handed because it's still plenty sore."

He said he'd received hundreds of text messages since his injury -- "rewarding in one way" but "a little bit embarrassing as well."

Among those checking in frequently has been U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, Cramer said.