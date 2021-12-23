Seats of all but 1 North Dakota Democrat will be on 2022 ballot

Democrats in North Dakota's Legislature face a daunting election next year, when the party will have to defend all but one of its seats.

Democratic-NPL lawmakers hold 21 of 141 seats in the Legislature. Only Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, won't have to run.

"It's certainly a unique situation," Mock said. He won reelection last year by 16 votes over a Republican challenger.

High stakes

Some Democrats aren't running, such as Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman of New Rockford, whose seat was eliminated by redistricting, and Sen. Erin Oban of Bismarck, who is not seeking reelection.

In all, 19 seats held by Democrats will be on the ballot next year, according to a Tribune analysis.

It's a high-stakes election for the party, which has struggled to gain traction in North Dakota.

Former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp was the last Democrat to win a statewide election, in 2012. Democrats have dwindled in the Legislature in the last decade.

Party members attribute nationalized politics as a factor.

"We need to keep things local. We need to keep things in-state, and say, 'Look, this is all about how things are going here in North Dakota,'" Democratic-NPL Party Executive Director Tyler Hogan said.

Mock was first elected in 2008, when nearly three times as many Democrats served in the Legislature as do now. Many of them were rural, conservative Democrats, he said.

He attributes the decline to national politics seeping onto the local level, making it harder for voters in "distinguishing between what a North Dakota Democrat is and what a Democrat in Washington, D.C., is."

Democrats running in even-numbered districts, which go up for election in presidential election years, "don't do well," said Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, the longest-serving senator.

"That's when they really get wiped out," he said.

'Tiny numbers'

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, said he hopes voters consider the candidates independently rather than just by their political party.

"The challenge always is getting voters to consider voting for the best candidate. I think we have seen within the Republican caucus that sometimes just voting for the majority party doesn't mean you're getting the best candidate just because they're a Republican," said Boschee, who is running to keep his seat.

Infighting has roiled the supermajority Republican Party, which political observers have tied to the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus and the House expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons.

Nine Republican lawmakers were censured by their district parties last spring. Eight party leaders walked out of a state GOP meeting last weekend.

Hogan attributed the coronavirus pandemic to hampering campaign operations last year, when Democrats lost four seats.

He acknowledged that having more seats on the ballot than usual "presents its fair share of challenges, but I think that there are a lot of opportunities there." Democrats in even- and odd-numbered districts can work together in a "regionalized structure," he said.

The party "has always punched above its weight," he added.

"We know that the stakes are always high no matter how many candidates are up for reelection, and we've always taken that challenge and ran with it. We've never shied away from a fight," Hogan said. "I think that we are going to have to be more aggressive in 2022, and be out on the ground earlier and more often because of the amount of seats."

Redistricting of the Legislature added the north Fargo District 44 to the ballot, requiring Boschee and fellow Democrats Rep. Karla Rose Hanson and Sen. Merrill Piepkorn to run. The reapportionment is done every 10 years using census data.

Without redistricting, seats of 17 Democrats would still be up for election.

Party spokeswoman Laura Dronen said, "We’re not going to hold anything back in 2022."

"People are angry. People are frustrated. People are dissatisfied with how the state is being run, and how their priorities have been placed on the back burner," she said. "We need to vocalize those frustrations, and not be afraid to punch back when we see something wrong happening in our state."

The party gaining seats is "quite possible," according to Mark Jendrysik, professor of political science and public administration at the University of North Dakota.

But "the Democrats are utterly and completely irrelevant in the state. Let’s put it bluntly," he said. The party has challenges in recruiting candidates and winning elections, he said.

"They have tiny numbers of people in the Legislature. They can make some noise, but the Republicans set the agenda, the Republicans run the state," Jendrysik said.

But Republican infighting could flare in the next election, notably the primary, he said.

'Tough to break through'

Next year also presents elections for attorney general, secretary of state and tax commissioner.

The Republican incumbents aren't running. And Democrats likely won't be able to rely on the party's lawmakers to step up, as in years past.

Democrats stand a "pretty low" chance of winning a state office unless they can nominate someone with wide name recognition or a wealthy candidate who could self-finance a campaign, Jendrysik said.

And it depends on whom Republicans nominate. An "obvious extremist" or a "fire-breather" Republican who scares voters could help the Democrats, he said.

Hogan, party leaders and the Democratic-NPL "Build the Bench" committee are looking "at a wide swath" of potential statewide candidates, with a message of "If you're dissatisfied with the way things are going in your state, look at who controls the state on the statewide level," Hogan said.

Republicans control the Legislature and hold every statewide and congressional seat.

"The last two elections, again, it's tough to break through to voters' minds that sometimes the best candidate isn't someone of the majority party, so we'll do what we can to recruit candidates, but the voters haven't shown that they're interested in diversifying the makeup of our state elected officeholders," Boschee said.

Mock hopes next year "is a good, fruitful and constructive campaign season."

"It'll be an interesting one," he said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

