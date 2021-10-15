Searches begin for new Job Service North Dakota head, land commissioner

Job Service North Dakota's interim leader of three years is stepping away, returning full time to another head position.

Meanwhile, the search has begun for a new state land commissioner.

State Workforce Safety & Insurance Director Bryan Klipfel led Job Service, the state's workforce and unemployment agency, as interim executive director since January 2019. He will leave that role Dec. 31 and lead WSI full-time, which he's done since 2009. Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday announced the search for a new Job Service leader, which is a Cabinet position.

“Bryan has done a tremendous job as Job Service North Dakota executive director, stepping up in a huge way when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the economy and created once-in-a-generation workforce and unemployment challenges for our citizens and businesses,” Burgum said in a statement.

Klipfel took over on an interim basis when Burgum appointed then-Job Service Executive Director and state Labor Commissioner Michelle Kommer to head the state Commerce Department.