Schools chief candidates face off in debate

“To try to keep in step with the Bismarcks, Minots, Mandans and so forth, I’m very proud that we have been able to offer an increase in salaries every year,” he said.

He then questioned whether Baesler “had cut too much” within the Department of Public Instruction, to the point where it couldn’t provide all the services expected of it.

Baesler said her department has gone through several rounds of budget cuts prompted by recent legislative sessions. State agencies had to make cuts following a downturn in the oil industry in 2015.

Baesler said the department has gone from 101 employees to 82 who are “absolutely fabulous, committed people that are a team that works like no other.” She added that she has cut more than $1 million between salaries and the agency’s operating budget.

“We won’t be cutting any salaries and people,” she said of anticipated budget cuts next year amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We are as lean as we could possibly be.”

She said she will continue to look for efficiencies within the agency and will work to maintain strong state funding for schools.