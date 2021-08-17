Rural areas could lose power, cities could gain in redistricting process

North Dakota lawmakers next week begin redrawing legislative districts with new census data, numbers that show boosts in population for major cities and oil country but spell a drain of power for rural areas.
The Legislature's Redistricting Committee meets Aug. 26 in Bismarck. Chairman Rep. Bill Devlin, R-Finley, expects to see three or four rural districts "disappear" as city areas have grown and rural areas have lost residents.
He called it "like dominoes. You just have to combine districts."
"As a legislator from rural North Dakota, I know that the representation from rural North Dakota is going to be different by the time the next session starts," said the former newspaper publisher whose eastern district lost nearly 7% of its population. "And that's troubling, but that's what the numbers say. The cities grew. The western area of the state grew, and that's what it is."
Last week, Legislative Council, the Legislature's nonpartisan research agency, sent to lawmakers a 2010-2020 population comparison of North Dakota's 47 legislative districts.
Some districts grew as much as 102%, such as District 2 in the northwest. South Fargo-area District 27 grew 94%, and West Fargo-area District 16 grew 81%. District 39, a swath of seven counties from Lake Sakakawea to South Dakota, grew 54%.
Thirteen districts lost population, as much as 12.5% in District 9, encompassing Rolette County and the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation. Grand Forks District 42 lost 9.5%. Bismarck-area District 35 lost 1%.
Consolidation in urban areas and fewer people in rural areas were major factors in shifting district populations, according to North Dakota Census Demographer Kevin Iverson. Fargo, for instance, added more than 20,000 people.
McKenzie and Williams counties in the Bakken oil patch were exceptions among rural areas, he said, growing 131% and 83%, respectively.
McKenzie County was the fastest-growing county in the U.S. from 2010-20, more than doubling in population.
For the most part, Bismarck- and Mandan-area legislative districts grew, including 25% in Mandan-area District 34, 24% in north Bismarck-area District 47 and 61% in Bismarck-area District 7.
Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, who represents District 7 and serves on the Redistricting Committee, sees the district's growth evidenced in two elementary schools that went up in the 2010s.
Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, who helped draw District 7 in 2011 and serves again on the panel, said the district's excess will be a major redistricting item.
"We knew that district was going to grow ... here we are 10 years later, it's all filled in and then some, so District 7 was also one of the biggest gainers in the whole state, so they are going to be over that ideal number that we have to hit for every district," Nathe said.
As a schoolteacher, Poolman has observed growth in Bismarck-Mandan "for all sorts of reasons," she said, such as parents of her students who travel to work in the oil field, and former rural residents who have moved into cities for more conveniences.
And with Bismarck's growth comes more influence in the Legislature, "a good thing for everybody who lives in this community," Poolman said.
The Redistricting Committee has a shortened time frame for its work due to the coronavirus pandemic delaying census data.
"We're going to have to hear from some experts that first day on redistricting to make sure everything is done legal and proper, and then we will start drafting the maps, decide where (committee members) want to meet in other places in the state," Devlin said. "We just don't have the timeline we've always had before."
Redistricting occurs every 10 years, using census data. North Dakota has 47 legislative districts, each with one senator and two representatives. The state constitution allows for 40 to 54 legislative districts.
Republicans control the Legislature with supermajorities in the House and Senate. The committee reflects that power balance, with 14 Republicans and two Democrats.
Devlin expects the panel to hold six to eight meetings throughout the state. He sees the committee having to be done by September's end.
The Legislature is expected to meet in November in a special or reconvened session to approve a new map of ideally 16,576 people per district, in time for the 2022 elections. The population goal is based on the state's population split over 47 districts.
The Redistricting Committee will have time for public comment at every meeting, Devlin said.
North Dakota set a record with 779,094 residents in the 2020 census.
