Rural areas could lose power, cities could gain in redistricting process

As a schoolteacher, Poolman has observed growth in Bismarck-Mandan "for all sorts of reasons," she said, such as parents of her students who travel to work in the oil field, and former rural residents who have moved into cities for more conveniences.

And with Bismarck's growth comes more influence in the Legislature, "a good thing for everybody who lives in this community," Poolman said.

The Redistricting Committee has a shortened time frame for its work due to the coronavirus pandemic delaying census data.

"We're going to have to hear from some experts that first day on redistricting to make sure everything is done legal and proper, and then we will start drafting the maps, decide where (committee members) want to meet in other places in the state," Devlin said. "We just don't have the timeline we've always had before."

Redistricting occurs every 10 years, using census data. North Dakota has 47 legislative districts, each with one senator and two representatives. The state constitution allows for 40 to 54 legislative districts.

Republicans control the Legislature with supermajorities in the House and Senate. The committee reflects that power balance, with 14 Republicans and two Democrats.