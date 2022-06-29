Rugby Wind farm operator fined for missing state deadline

The owner of the Rugby Wind farm will be paying a $24,000 fine for failing to install light-mitigating technology by a deadline spelled out in state law.

That deadline was Dec. 31, 2021. The state requires that wind farms use technology to keep the red lights atop turbines from blinking all night long and being a nuisance.

The common light-mitigating system is called ADLS for Aircraft Detection Lighting System. Rugby Wind asked for a waiver in meeting the state deadline because it was looking at another system called LIDS, for Light Intensity Dimming System. Public Service Commission Chairman Julie Fedorchak said the PSC held an informal hearing on that, Prairie Public reported.

"We did some additional research with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and we found out the FAA was not very close to approving that technology," she said.

Rugby Wind started to pursue the ADLS system but asked for another delay, according to Fedorchak. Operator Avangrid Renewables said it was experiencing supply chain issues. The PSC denied the delay request on Dec. 29.

The lighting system was installed and operational by the end of March at the 71-turbine facility.

Fedorchak said the original fine was $48,000 but that a settlement agreement was reached between Avangrid and PSC advocacy staff.

"They basically cut the fine in half, recognizing there were supply chain issues, as well as other outside forces that contributed to the delay," Fedorchak said.

