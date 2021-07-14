Roosevelt library organizers add $1.5M in fundraising

Fundraising for the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library near Medora brought in nearly $1.5 million from April through June, according to a new report.

Donations and pledges during the three-month period totaled more than $1.45 million. The project now has $155.1 million in donations, signed agreements, pledges and a state endowment.

The 2019 Legislature approved the $50 million operations endowment for the project, accessible only after organizers raised $100 million for the library. The library board announced last fall it had reached that goal.

Norway- and New York-based architectural firm Snohetta was chosen last fall to design the library. North Dakota-based firms JLG and JE Dunn also have been selected for the project, as architect of record and construction manager, respectively.

Library CEO Ed O'Keefe said project organizers are closing out the concept design phase and hope by Aug. 1 to move to schematic design, when the plans will be further refined.

"It is getting directionally more specific," O'Keefe said.