Organizers of the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library have over $100 million of cash on hand and pledges that double the total.

The library's CEO provided the figures to the Tribune after North Dakota lawmakers, who approved a $70 million line of credit from the state-owned bank for the Medora-area project, tossed around a wide range of figures last month.

Rep. Bob Martinson, R-Bismarck, put it at "over $100 million cash." Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Grand Forks, put pledges and cash at "in excess of $200 million, $250 million." Sen. Ron Sorvaag, R-Fargo, cited "close to $100 million of cash" and "commitments of $183 million and they have another $18 million or so outstanding." Gov. Doug Burgum during a recent state Industrial Commission said the project had "raised" $200 million.

The Legislature approved the line of credit after scrutiny of the project's intent for the loan.

Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, had raised concerns about the line of credit, calling it a “$70 million slush fund that we’re expecting the people of North Dakota to maybe pay" if library organizers can't.

Library CEO Ed O'Keefe and key budget writers have said the Bank of North Dakota line of credit in the state parks budget is intended as a backstop to satisfy construction contractors as project organizers prepare for earth and foundation work in June.

"It's to secure the beginning of construction, nothing more," O'Keefe told the Tribune.

Construction costs are $170 million, according to O'Keefe, who said library organizers have no intent to use the line of credit, but would pay it back with interest if tapped.

The 2019 Legislature approved a $50 million operations endowment for the library, dependent on organizers raising $100 million in private donations to build the facility honoring the 26th president, who ranched and hunted near Medora in the 1880s. Organizers in October 2020 announced “$100 million in commitments” for the project.

O'Keefe on Tuesday said the project has "raised over $200 million, and we have cash on hand of over $100 million -- that's excluding the $50 million endowment." He had not publicly detailed fundraising figures since mid-2021.

Oil industry giant Harold Hamm last year donated $50 million cash to advance construction and development of the library.

Budget writers said the line of credit is similar to ones for water and higher education construction projects, to facilitate the project moving forward.

Kasper criticized the line of credit, noting the "number of understandings" the Legislature had in approving the library, and a potential deficiency appropriation tied to the line of credit. A deficiency appropriation would leave taxpayers on the hook if library organizers borrow the money and don't repay it.

Kasper said the intent could have been clearer in the bill, to collateralize the loan by the project's pledges.

"I have every confidence that that building will be built, but if they don't pay the loan back, we're stuck for it," Kasper told the House on Friday.

O'Keefe called it "highly unlikely that we would ever need to access the full ($70 million) amount. It's just to show that line of credit, essentially, on the pledges that are outstanding and come in on an average of four to seven years ... but mostly they're over the duration of the project."

O’Keefe has said the only pledges or commitments to not come through is that of Walmart scions Rob and Melani Walton, who were to give $50 million to the project, but donated $15 million. It’s unclear why.

The House on Friday voted 46-44 to accept a House-Senate conference committee report on the budget before voting 63-27 to pass the bill and send it to Burgum.

The Senate voted 38-9 to pass the budget. The Legislature adjourned early Sunday.

The library's grand opening is planned for July 4, 2026, the United States' 250th anniversary.