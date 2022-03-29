Revenue-spending gap, oil taxes loom large in North Dakota budget outlook

State revenues have been exceeding projections set by North Dakota's Legislature, but a persistent budget gap, recent tax breaks and volatility of the state's major revenue sources create challenges for budget writers.

The Legislature's interim Legacy Fund Earnings Committee heard Tuesday about general fund revenues and oil taxes exceeding their forecast by 14% and 29%, respectively, so far in the 2021-23 budget cycle. General fund revenues include sales taxes and individual income taxes, among others.

"From where we are right now, things are looking definitely on the positive side," Legislative Budget Analyst and Auditor Allen Knudson told the panel.

But the state in recent years has faced a budget gap between ongoing general fund revenues and ongoing spending, which the Legislature has balanced largely by tapping funds derived from oil taxes, including earnings of the Legacy Fund oil tax savings. North Dakota's constitution requires a balanced budget.

As much as 28% of the 2019-21 budget "came directly from oil," according to Knudson. And 21% of the 2021-23 budget comes from oil tax revenue -- "definitely progress made" but "still a pretty significant amount," he said.

The 2021-23 budget as of November had a $1.17 billion gap between ongoing general fund revenues and spending, he said.

Causes of the gap include ongoing spending increases for Medicaid, federal matching rates for medical assistance, and state school aid for property tax relief, Knudson said.

Revenues also have been decreased by tax relief and rate reductions, including a 50% reduction for rates of individual income taxes from 2009-15 and an additional 28% reduction for income tax relief the Legislature made last fall, he said.

The state is still trying to pay for the school aid/property tax relief begun in 2013; ongoing revenues to pay for it have declined since 2015-17.

County social services will soon cost more than is available in the state fund designated to pay for them -- "a potential further drain" on the general fund or another source, Knudson said.

North Dakota's major revenue sources, such as sales and oil taxes, are volatile, according to Knudson.

The governor and Legislature in 2016-17 grappled with a $1 billion revenue shortfall due to slumped commodity prices, bringing budget cuts and raids on reserves.

Knudson laid out one scenario of the 14% revenue increase continuing throughout this budget cycle, decreasing the budget gap to $680 million.

The 2023-25 budget could see a $600 million gap under the scenario, which includes myriad factors.

Budget writers have options to fill the gap for 2023-25, including excess 2021-23 revenues, a major fund of oil taxes, leftover federal coronavirus aid and Legacy Fund earnings.

Key considerations include weaning the budget off "significant" use of oil taxes, pre-funding new programs with one-time revenues, and planning for Legacy Fund earnings, according to Knudson.

The earnings have been "substantial," but the Legislature last year committed $100 million every two years for repaying bonds for 20 years, he said.

Key to the budget picture are the state's healthy reserves, according to House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington.

"We're going to be glad we've got this money in these buckets coming into the next session" or future sessions, he said.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, said, "It's always better to be spending cash that's on hand than projected income that might not come in."

An added twist to the next state budget process is three of four legislative leaders and the top Senate budget writer not running for reelection -- meaning new leaders will guide the Legislature.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.