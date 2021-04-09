Results deadline sticking point in major North Dakota election bill

North Dakota lawmakers are wrangling over details in a complex bill related to running elections as the Legislature enters its final weeks.
One issue being debated concerns a proposed three-hour time limit for election results to be delivered to county auditors after polls close. There are no time limits now.
The House passed the time limit, but the Senate defeated the proposal after hearing concerns that the bill would exacerbate stress to produce election results.
Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, reintroduced the time limit as an amendment to a different election bill, House Bill 1253.
"I'm, I have to admit, very frustrated with Rep. Louser for taking a bill that was defeated quite handily in the Senate, and essentially, it feels like, trying to sneak it in the back door," Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, told members of the Senate Government and Veterans Affairs Committee Friday.
Louser told the Tribune he brought that particular amendment "because there was a misunderstanding of the implications on the past bill." The intent "is to have the results to the auditor in a timely fashion," he said.
"Right now, North Dakota law is open-ended as to when those results have to be to the auditor, and I think voters deserve better than that," Louser said.
House Bill 1253 is an 81-page bill with numerous changes for election administration. North Dakota County Auditors Association Executive Director Donnell Preskey Hushka said "95% of this bill is good, it's doing the right things and a great deal of it we support," such as updating outdated language and outlining a signature verification procedure.
The association opposed the three-hour time limit on delivering election results to auditors, citing great distances from some polling places to courthouses and the time it takes to run the ballot certification process.
Also in the bill is a 30-minute time limit for voters to cast their ballots. Roers said she thinks that time limit will accommodate timely election results.
"I don't think that the three-hour limit changed anything except putting pressure on the election judges, and I didn't feel it was necessary," she told the Tribune.
Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum said the only time the 30-minute limit "would come into play is if a bunch of people decided to do a sit-in in a polling place and then try and take more time then to mark and cast their ballot."
"It is true that it applies to all (voters), but I can say 999 times out of 1,000, somebody who takes more than 30 minutes to vote is not going to be hustled out of the polling place," he said. The proposal has no penalty, and is meant to help workers close polls and produce results, he said.
State law currently says "a person may not remain in or occupy a booth or compartment longer than necessary to prepare the person's ballot."
The House earlier passed the bill 93-1. It awaits its Senate vote, with a unanimous "do pass" recommendation from the committee on Friday.
Lawmakers expect a conference committee will hash out differences over the amendments.
The bill is one of many related to voting introduced in the wake of the 2020 election, a trend nationwide.
