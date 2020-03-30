Researchers: North Dakota has adequate hospital bed capacity for virus; 171 deaths anticipated

“All these measures are working, and they should be implemented,” he said.

The details of stay-at-home orders vary by state, but they generally require that residents stay at home except for necessary errands such as trips to the grocery store. The orders typically exempt “essential” workers such as power plant or hospital employees from having to stay home.

Burgum has shut down schools, restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, salons and other personal care businesses over the past few weeks. But he has stopped short of issuing even stricter measures such as a stay-at-home order.

Data from places such as Washington, where the virus was first detected in the United States, shows that “mortality is declining and the need for our medical resources is declining" as states impose stricter measures, Mokdad said.

“I would be very surprised that a state would not implement that in the coming week, especially as for many states and many cities, the peak will happen this week or next week,” he said.

The institute’s research predicts the peak demand on hospital resources for treating patients who contract COVID-19 will fall on April 15 nationally. North Dakota’s peak is projected for several weeks later.

