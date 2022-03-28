Republicans endorse candidates for redrawn North Dakota District 8

Republicans have endorsed legislative candidates for a redrawn district encompassing Emmons County and much of Burleigh County.

Two incumbent lawmakers vying for the district's Senate seat will take their contest to the June GOP primary.

District 8 Republicans met Saturday in Hazelton and endorsed Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, for Senate, and SuAnn Olson, of Baldwin, and Brandon Prichard, of Bismarck, for House.

Magrum is a rancher and master plumber first elected in 2016.

Olson is a certified public accountant. Prichard is an undergraduate student at the University of Minnesota’s Law School and School of Public Policy.

Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck, who owns a habitat planting business, also sought the Senate endorsement. He was elected to the House in 2020.

Engineer Mike Berg, of rural Burleigh County, and technology consultant Scott McCarthy, of Bismarck, also vied for House endorsements.

"And they're all really good candidates," District 8 GOP Chairwoman Shanda Morgan said of the six contenders.

Party endorsement is not required to run in the June primary, which is when voters will determine political parties' nominees for the November general election.

Nehring told the Tribune on Monday he "absolutely" will run in the primary, along with Berg and McCarthy, all three of whom "decided early on in our campaign that we would go to the primary."

"We are the conservative choice for the hardworking folks in the communities of District 8," he said. "Voters should decide who their nominees are, and we are eager to give the entirety of District 8 Republican voters that choice in June."

Magrum said "the good people of District 8 have spoken in favor of" him, Olson and Prichard.

"The chosen team is distributed throughout the district as far as logistics very well and we represent the people well with the diversity that we have," he said.

The reapportioned district has no incumbent senator because of how the Legislature drew its map in decennial redistricting last fall. Magrum and Nehring landed as the only incumbents in the redrawn district.

Morgan said the convention was smooth and ran well. Some Bismarck district GOP conventions last month saw squabbling over party fees and confusion over bylaws.

The District 8 Senate endorsement had 252 ballots cast; the House endorsements had 237, Morgan said. The difference was due to some people leaving.

People came from all over the district that stretches from Wilton to the South Dakota border, she said.

"We’re feeling positive about the unity in District 8, and we look forward to the future and working with all of our constituents," Morgan said.

Democrats have not endorsed candidates for District 8.

North Dakota's dominant Republican Party meets Friday and Saturday in Bismarck for its state convention, during which delegates will endorse candidates for statewide and congressional races.

April 11 is the filing deadline for candidates for the June election.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

