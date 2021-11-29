Republican announces bid for retiring Democrat's Bismarck-area Senate seat

A former staffer for Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven has announced a campaign for the seat held by Bismarck's only Democrat in the Legislature, who is retiring next year.

Republican Sean Cleary is seeking the District 35 Senate seat. The Bismarck native is a project manager for National Information Solutions Cooperative, a technology company that serves rural electric cooperatives and broadband companies.

“We are fortunate to have such a strong and vibrant community in Bismarck,” Cleary said in a statement. “I’m running to make sure we can build on that success for years to come.”

His focus, if elected, would be "ensuring the state government is efficient and accountable, strengthening our economy, and supporting quality education and good jobs," according to his campaign announcement.

Cleary, 30, is a University of Mary alumnus. He has a master's degree in applied economics from the University of North Dakota. He is a former contributor to The Bismarck Tribune’s opinion page.

Incumbent District 35 Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, is not seeking a third term, citing a growing divisiveness in the Legislature. She is one of seven Senate Democrats -- the smallest minority for the caucus in 50 years.

The last District 35 Senate race, in 2018, was the most expensive legislative race that year. Oban defeated former state Republican Party Chairman Gary Emineth.

District parties will hold conventions early next year to endorse candidates for the Legislature.

Ninety-seats are up for election in 2022, including for two House subdistricts for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian reservations and for two new districts in the western oil patch. More seats are on the ballot than usual due to legislative redistricting, done every 10 years and based on U.S. census data. The Legislature completed the task earlier this month.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

