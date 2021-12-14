Republican announces bid for open Bismarck-area Senate seat

A U.S. Air Force officer has announced her Republican bid for a retiring state senator's Bismarck-area seat.

Michelle Axtman is running for the District 7 seat held by Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, who is not seeking reelection next year.

“Throughout my life I have heard and recognized the call to serve,” Axtman said in a statement. “I value the Air Force’s motto ‘Service Before Self’ and I see the role of a citizen legislator as an extension of that service.”

Axtman is a Bismarck native and the District 7 Republican treasurer. She is a Century High School alumna and a 2009 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. She spent 12 years as an active duty Air Force pilot.

She serves as a major in the Air Force Reserve. She has a master's in project management from the University of Mary.

Her focus, if elected, would be "prioritizing community and family safety, delivering a quality learning experience for all ND students, growing our state’s skilled workforce, and developing strategies that lower taxes," according to her campaign website.

Poolman told the Senate last month she is not running again so she can spend more time with her family and students. She was first elected in 2012.

She also cited an erosion of civility in the Legislature, which Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, also highlighted in her decision last month to not run again next year.

District parties will hold conventions early next year to endorse candidates for the Legislature.

Ninety-nine seats are up for election in 2022. More seats are on the ballot than usual due to redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.